Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with a cancer survivor and a local doctor about going through the diagnosis and treatment.

And we find out how to help fight prostate cancer by taking part in the 3rd annual ZERO Prostate Chance Run/Walk -Hampton Roads this year on November 19th at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

For more information visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/hamptonroads.

Presented by Urology of Virginia.

Urologyofva.net