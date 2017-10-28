Local restaurant offers ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired burgers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News restaurant Viking Burger is offering burgers inspired by the hit show Game of Thrones.

According to a restaurant employee, the burgers were originally made in honor of the show’s finale. However, the burgers were such a hit that they decided to keep them on the menu for a few more months.

The Hodor is not a burger for the weak. It has five sirloin patties, bacon and two slices of American cheese. Customers can add lettuce, tomato and onions for free.

The Greyjoy is a sirloin patty seasoned with brown sugar bourbon, topped with caramelized onions, chorizo and cheddar jack cheese.

The White Walker is a burger stuffed with Gouda cheese and grilled onions. It’s topped with caramelized onions and A1 sauce.

Viking Burger is located on 13650 Warwick Blvd.