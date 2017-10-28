Henrico County schools first in state to get bus seat belts

HENRICO, Va. – Students in Henrico County will soon have the option to buckle up on the school bus.

Next month we are told Henrico will be the first school district in the state to install seat belts on their buses.

School officials said that 24 new buses are going to be on the road.

All will be equipped with three-point shoulder and lap seat belts.

Currently, the students will not be required to use the belts. Leaders said students will go through a training session to learn the proper way to buckle up.

The director of pupil transportation said their first concern was safety.

“Buses are very, very safe without seat belts,” said Josh Davis, Director of Pupil Transportation. “Seat belts provide an extra level of safety for a very serious accident like if the bus were to be struck from the side or have a collision with a tree.”