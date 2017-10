VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Spain Lane for a house fire on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived around 2 p.m., they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor window from the room over the garage.

The fire was under control at 2:18 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two adults and four children are being assisted by the Red Cross.