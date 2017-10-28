Chick-Fil-A testing out new spicy chicken strips, sandwich

ATLANTA, Ga. – Chick-Fil-A is bringing more heat to their kitchen with new spicy items for a limited time.

The fast food chain is testing two new spicy entrees: spicy Chick-Strips and a Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich in select markets.

So far, the Spicy Chick-n-Strips are being tested at participating restaurants in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is being tested in Orlando, St. Louis and Knoxville.

According to Chick-Fil-A, research shows that 48 percent of customers are interested in trying new chicken entrees.

“We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy,” said Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A. “We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think – their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future.”