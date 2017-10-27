Virginia War Museum host military author that focuses on dogs used in combat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A new book “The Dogs of War” tells heroic stories about scout-dogs in the Vietnam War, and the books author John C. Burnam will speak about his personal experiences working with these animals during combat.

The Virginia War Museum, in Newport News, will host Burnam at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5., where his speech will focus mainly on the lives saved by dogs in the Vietnam War.

The museum says Burnam worked with dogs used in combat during his 17 years of service in the Army, helping to change military policy toward war dogs.

Burnam helped found the National Monument for U.S. Military Working Dog Teams, which is located at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The lecture, which is free, is being presented by the Peninsula Jewish Historical Society and the Virginia War Museum, in memory of Sue Anne and Bill Bangel.

Burnam has written multiple books about dogs that have served in war time. Among Burnam’s books are Canine Warrior, A Soldier’s Best Friend, and Dog Tags of Courage.

The Virginia War Museum, located at 9285 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News, is normally opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.