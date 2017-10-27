× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warming into the 70s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a brief warmup on Saturday and rain for Sunday.

Clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s. We’ll start Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of a storm system. Winds will start to pick up a bit as well. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase Saturday night. Rain could become heavy at times heading into Sunday morning. Expect showers throughout the day. May even hear a rumble of thunder. It will be breezy with highs near 70. So if you have any outdoor plans, Saturday is your day.

Dry conditions to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. A nice, sunny and dry day on tap for Halloween. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s overnight.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers move in. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen

The system is moving toward the north near 7 mph. A faster northward motion is expected Saturday morning, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast later on Saturday and Sunday. On the forecast track, the system will move across western Cuba late Saturday and move through the northwestern Bahamas Saturday night and early Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (80%)

11:00 PM EDT Fri Oct 27

Location: 18.2°N 84.4°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.