LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The hits keep coming for the Redskins.

Head coach Jay Gruden said Washington starting middle linebacker Mason Foster will undergo surgery on his torn labrum (shoulder) and is likely headed to injured reserve later Friday.

“He’s been trying to play with it,” Gruden explained. “Hats off to him for fighting through it. He can’t sleep at night. He wants to get it fixed and I can’t blame him.”

In five games this season, Foster has 22 tackles and a fumble recovery.