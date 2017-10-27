Netflix launching ‘Stranger Things’ post show

As if you weren’t already going to binge on season 2 of “Stranger Things.”

Netflix has some Halloween candy for you this year as there will now be a “Stranger Things” after show.

“Beyond Stranger Things” is set to be hosted by writer, producer, actor and super fan Jim Rash and according to the streaming giant “tackles inspiration for the series, behind-the-scenes stories, and analyzes every aspect of the second season — answering all the burning questions.”

It will also feature appearances by everyone from creators Matt and Ross Duffer to the cast of the hit series which has found success mixing sci-fi, horror and nostalgia.

Like season 2 of “Stranger Things” the post show will drop on October 27.

Spoiler alert: Netflix is advising that you watch the new season in its entirety first before you dive into the after show.