× Man arrested for robbery accused of bring a gun into police holding cell, discovered three days later

Norfolk, Va – Court documents reveal a man arrested for robbery somehow was able to allegedly sneak a gun into his holding cell in the Norfolk Police Operations Center.

Records state 34-year-old Darryl Bunt was arrested on October 13th for a robbery that occurred back in July at the Bayview Community Pharmacy located at 1846 East Little Creek Blvd in Norfolk.

He was allegedly put into a holding cell in the police department then moved to the Norfolk Jail across town later that night.

Three days later, records indicate that another suspect was put into the same holding cell where Blunt had been confined and discovered a Ruger LCP .380 Caliber semi-automatic handgun next to the toilet and alerted officers.

Court documents state that authorities reviewed video surveillance from back on October 13 and discovered that Blunt was seen on the footage “removing an unknown item from his pants, wiping the item off with his shirt and then placing the item to the right of the latrine in the cell.”

It goes on to state the item made a loud sound when place on the ground next to the toilet and Blunt could be seen returning to the item several times to allegedly reposition it.

Police said Blunt was arrested on October 13, 2017, and charged with the following offenses: robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, and wearing a mask in public.

They said The Norfolk Police Department is conducting both a criminal and administrative investigation into the details surrounding the firearm’s recovery. The preliminary investigation suggests Blunt placed the firearm inside the holding cell after being detained for his involvement in the robbery. Both investigations are ongoing.

Blunt is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.