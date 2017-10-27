“I feel void. I just want my son”: Suffolk father speaks after son killed in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A father is reeling after his 12-year-old son was killed after being hit by a trailer tractor cab in their Suffolk neighborhood Tuesday.

“I was a single, full-time father, so it was just always me and him,” Deshawn Parker told News 3’s Kim Cung Friday.

“A little boy said, ‘Your son just got hit by a truck!’ and I said, ‘What?'” Parker said.

He describes how his emotions ran high at the scene.

“When I went around the corner, seen him laying on the ground, I kept saying, ‘Israel! Israel!'” he said. “Then I went to him, touched him, and that’s when I knew he was gone.”

Although Parker is still coming to terms with his loss, he said he has been grateful for the support of the community.

“The community has been awesome. I have never seen an outpour of people in my life, and it is overwhelming,” Parker said before breaking into tears.

A vigil for the boy is planned for Friday night.

Related:

12-year-old Suffolk boy dies after being hit by tractor trailer cab