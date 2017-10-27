Genius kid who amazed pilots with aircraft knowledge becomes pilot for a day

A few months ago, a five-year-old boy (technically, five years and 11 months, as he says) amazed pilots on an Etihad Airways jet with his knowledge of the aircraft, flight controls and emergency protocol.

After leaving the pilots stunned, Etihad Airways invited now six-year-old Adam Mohammad Amer to their training center to become a pilot for a day.

He was given a pilot’s uniform tailored especially for him, and given the chance to flight his aircraft of choice — the Airbus A380.