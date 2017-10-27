CNU Poll: Northam breaks 50%, takes 7-point lead over Gillespie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Democratic candidate for Virginia governor Ralph Northam now has a seven-point lead over Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, according to a new poll released Friday from Christopher Newport University.

The numbers take Northam to the 50% mark while Gillespie trails at 43%. Libertarian Cliff Hyra polled at 3%, with 4% undecided.

This is the third tracking poll from CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy on the 2017 Virginia gubernatorial election. In the first tracking poll, released October 9, Northam’s lead was 7% (49% to 42%), before narrowing to 4% (48% to 44%) in the second tracking poll, released October 17.

The new numbers widen that gap.

The new poll shows Northam leading among men and woman, young and old, and among African-American voters. Gillespie leads among white voters.

Northam’s supporters are in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Richmond-Central Virginia while Gillespie’s supporters are Southwest-Southside Virginia.

As for the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general, the numbers are very close.

For lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax leads Republican Jill Vogel, 47%-44%.

For attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring leads Republican John Adams, 49%-44%.

Click here to see the poll’s full report