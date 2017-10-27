757 Showdown: Lafayette shuts out Poquoson 21-0, clinch Bay Rivers district title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POQUOSON, Va. - Every time a worthy challenger steps up to Lafayette, the Rams find a way to distance themselves from their competition.

This time around, the defense dominated for Lafayette (8-1), preventing the Poquoson (7-2) from finding the end zone.

The Rams have four shutout wins this season, and a streak of eight games with no team scoring double digits on them.

"I'm so proud of our defense," Rams senior linebacker Jack Erwin said. "We came in here, we had a mission to shut them out, and win and we definitely executed that perfectly."

With the win, the Rams clinched the Bay Rivers district title, and extended their district win streak to 50 straight. Lafayette finishes their regular season with Grafton.

"One more regular season game, then the second season," said Rams head coach Andy Linn.