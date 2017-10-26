× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning then clearing skies

Clearing skies and cooler temps… Layer up this morning, temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s today, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, below normal for this time of year. We will see clearing skies today with extra clouds this morning and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas should stay dry. It will also be a bit breezy with NW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Get ready for another chilly night with lows dropping into the 40s and even into the 30s inland. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and light winds. It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers will build in overnight with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Sunday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the western Caribbean Sea and Central America are gradually becoming better organized. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system on Thursday. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to become more organized Friday and Saturday as it moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 26th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

