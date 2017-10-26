The adventure story of two lifelong friends, a wheelchair and mountains on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - One day, Justin Skeesuck asked his lifelong best friend Patrick Gray if he’d like to hike across 500 miles of northern Spain. He was talking about the Camino de Santiago - a pilgrimage hike which, on foot, usually takes about a month to complete and is a challenge for any able-bodied person. It would be especially challenging for Patrick as he would have to push Justin in his wheelchair.

See the film about the adventure in a special one-night-only release on Thursday, November 2.

To purchase tickets or to make a donation please visit illpushyou.com