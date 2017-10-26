Osprey in Outer Banks to have new nesting platforms

Point Harbor, N.C. – A sign that you are getting nearer to the Outer Banks of North Carolina is the sight of Osprey nest, and with the help of Dominion Energy, these birds will have new nesting platforms to use.

Ospreys for years have used the abandoned transmission poles near the Wright Brothers Memorial Bridge to create nest and lay eggs, but for some time now the wooden platforms that the transmission poles rest on have deteriorated.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, Dominion Energy plans to remedy this situation by installing 12 new metal platforms for the Ospreys.

The company will use a helicopter to help put up the polls by using an exterior platform mounted on a helicopter, affixing the new metal nesting platforms.

Dominion Energy says because of the condition of the nesting platforms currently, the number of nest have dwindled from a dozen to only a few.