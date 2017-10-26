JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to host advance screening of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your hammer and head on up to Asgard before anyone else!

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will host an advanced screening of the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ on October 28 at 5 p.m. at Gator Theater.

In the third installation in Thor’s story, our hero finds himself in a race to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization. Oh, and he also has to survive a deadly gladiatorial contest against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Hulk. That’s the life of a superhero for you.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Theater capacity is limited and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ premieres stateside on November 3. It is rated PG-13.

Call (757) 462-7534 for more information.