Hockey is back in Hampton Roads as Norfolk Admirals play home opener Friday night

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals are hosting their home opener on Friday against the South Carolina Stingrays. It is the first game of a weekend double header at the Norfolk Scope.

This is the third season in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) since the Bakersfield Condors relocated to Norfolk to fill the void left by the American Hockey League (AHL) team that moved to San Diego.

The Admirals, in their first season of affiliation with the National Hockey League (NHL) Nashville Preadtors, are looking to improve their 2-and-3 record coming into this weekend’s tilt against the Stingrays. Saturday is the team’s “Pink in the Rink” game to help bring awareness to breast cancer.

Forward Trevor Mingoia leads the team with five goals so far in the season and forward Angelo Miceli leads the team in points with eight.

