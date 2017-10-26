× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A clear and chilly start

Mostly clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s overnight. Patchy fog is possible.

Plenty of sunshine to end the work week as high pressure builds across the area. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s with low rain chances.

Clouds and sunshine and warming temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day as an area of low pressure approaches. Rain chances will increase overnight and into the day on Sunday. We may even see some thunderstorms. Expect showers and possible storms on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Clearing and cool to start the work week. Highs in the lower 60s. We’ll continue with clear to partly cloudy skies on Halloween. Highs in the mid 60s, so not too chilly for the Trick-or-Treaters.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s low 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the western Caribbean Sea and Central America are gradually becoming better organized. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system on Thursday. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to become more organized Friday and Saturday as it moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

