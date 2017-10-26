Astros outlast Dodgers in 11th inning 7-6 to complete rally, tie World Series up

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Astros were on the brink of heading back to Minute Maid Park down 0-2 in the World Series. It seemed like everything was going the Dodgers way, but they never buried the ‘Stros.

George Springer’s 11th inning two-run blast was enough for the Astros to get past the Dodgers in game two of the World Series.

Jose Altuve’s leadoff home run to center field gave the Astros a 10th inning lead, which was followed up by a Carols Correa solo shot.

The Dodgers however, fired right back in the bottom frame to tie the game at five all.

Houston led 1-0 through four innings, but the Dodgers would use the long ball for a second straight night to get on the board.

Former Old Dominion pitcher Justin Verlander threw four no-hit innings for the Astros, but things turned quickly. In the fifth inning, Joc Pederson sent a blast over the right field wall, tying the game up at one all.

In the ensuing inning, it was Corey Seager, who did not play in the NLCS, sending a two-run shot over the left field wall to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

Down to their final six outs, the Astros went to work. Carlos Correa drove in a run in the eighth inning, then Marwin Gonzalez’s home run in the ninth tied things up.