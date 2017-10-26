Archaeologists in Jamestown find a mysterious box from the past

JAMESTOWN-WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Archaeologists in Jamestown are looking into a mysterious box that was found in Memorial Church while excavating the area.

Jamestown Rediscovery, which is managed by Preservation Virginia and the National Parks Service, have been examining the box found earlier this week at the church that has been excavated on and off since 1901.

Scientist with Preservation Virginia believe that the the metal capsule held an envelope containing a mysterious message, but are not sure what it could have been about.

The group said in a Facebook message that they believe the contents and correspondence could have been between Mary Jeffery Galt and William Leal, who dug in this corner of the church back in June of 1901.