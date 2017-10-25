× Skins Scoop: Injuries piling up at the wrong time

ASHBURN, Va. — The injury report for the Washington Redskins is making head coach Jay Gruden rethink the team’s approach as they get ready for their game against division rival Dallas Cowboys. Gruden has given the team an extra day off this week from practice to heal the wounds. The Skins will start practice Thursday for Sunday’s tilt at FedEx Field.

Notable injuries to Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Spencer Long, and Trent Williams has the Burgundy & Gold frantically finding ways to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Brandon Scherff (MCL) will receive a MRI on his left knee. Trent Williams aggravated his knee injury. Morgan Moses sprained both ankles. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 24, 2017

“I don’t have any linemen, so there will have to be some changes made,” Gruden said in a conference call to the press on Tuesday. “The majority of these guys will run through a brick wall for the Washington Redskins, that’s for sure, that’s why I love this group. But I also have to be smart and make sure I understand that this is a long year and I’ve got to make sure that these guys are healthy.”

This could not be a worse time for the Redskins to start a waiting line to the doctor’s office. A win over the Cowboys (3-and-3 overall, 1-and-0 division) will give the Skins sole possession of 2nd place in the NFC East. It would also give the team great momentum to start a tough stretch of games against the Seattle Seahawks (4-and-2), Minnesota Vikings (5-and-2), and New Orleans Saints (4-and-2).

On a brighter note, Josh Norman is expected to practice this week after missing the last two games because of a rib injury. In those two games, five touchdowns have been scored through the air on the banged up Redskin secondary.