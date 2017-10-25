Norfolk Festevents giving away free ‘Navy Proud’ yard signs

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Festevents is helping residents show their Navy pride with free yard signs.

Stop by Festevents’ office at 120 W. Main Street in downtown Norfolk to grab the sign for your business, organization or home.

The world’s largest Navy base, Naval Station Norfolk, celebrated 100 years of service to the country on June 28, 1917.

Naval Station Norfolk is the hub of the U.S. Navy’s Atlantic Fleet, the home port to dozens of ships, submarines, aircraft and more.

The base employs more than 67,000 people, both military and civilian.