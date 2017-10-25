Made in America: Krispy Kreme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Everyone knows the joy that is the Krispy Kreme 'Hot Light'

"That's our signature. You can never get tired of the glazed everybody loves it," says Joseph Sturgill, the General Manager of the Virginia Beach Boulevard location. "That's what people come for. They come to watch those hot ones run through that magic waterfall of glaze."

There may be a little magic in there and we have one man to thank.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. He had just moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina and had started baking donuts for retail stores in the area.

"One day he decided to cut a hole in the side of the factory building and he started serving the customers hot donuts," says Sturgill. "It was usually between the hours of 12am and 4am and people would actually go there in the middle of the night just to get these magical donuts."

Now, they've expanded from that factory in North Carolina to over a thousand stores all over the world. And no matter where they're made they still use Rudolph's original recipe.

