Kellogg’s to redo ‘racist’ Corn Pops cereal box art

Kellogg’s will redo its Corn Pops cereal box cartoon after a complaint about “racially insensitive” art on Twitter.

The illustration on the back of the box shows a bunch of Corn Pops at a mall. Viewers are supposed to find certain characters in the illustration, but Saladin Ahmed noticed something else.

“Why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism,” Ahmed said in a Tweet to Kellogg’s.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s issued an apology, saying they never intended to offend anyone and they are updating the artwork soon.