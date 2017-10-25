Hampton University poll shows Gillespie leading by 8 points in Virginia governor’s race

HAMPTON, Va. – A new poll released by Hampton University shows Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie has an eight point lead over Democratic nominee Ralph Northam.

The poll shows Gillespie with the support of 41 percent of likely voters Northam with 33 percent.

However, the survey also found 27 percent of likely voters are still undecided.

Most polls have shown the race to be deadlocked or with a slight lead for Northam.

The election is on Tuesday, November 7.