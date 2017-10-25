× First Warning Forecast: Cool and dry conditions over the next few days

You can now break out the sweaters! We’re tracking cool temperatures to end the work week.

A crisp night on tap. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. May see some 30s inland.

Even cooler for Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low and mid 60s. Rain chances will remain slim over the next few days.

Another dry day to end the work week. Highs will be a bit milder than Thursday, with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us some rain for the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, with sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. We’ll see rain chances increases overnight and into Sunday. Sunday is looking like a soggy day, with highs in the upper 60s.

Dry and cool weather to start the workweek. Highs only warming to 60 on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows dipping into the 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog possible. A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is located over the western Caribbean Sea and Central America. The system is gradually becoming better organized. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system for the next day or so. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to become more organized later this week as it moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

