Two men injured in Hampton double shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left one man seriously injured.

Authorities were called to the 1st block of Phelps Circle at 11:49p.m.

Once on scene, they found two men lying in the roadway.

Police told News 3 one victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot once and is expected to be okay.

The second victim, an adult male, was also shot once and has life threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital.

No updates on their condition at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information about this shooting to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.