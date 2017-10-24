× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today, then cooler air moves in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain moves out, cooler air moves in… Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this morning as a cold front pushes through. An isolated storm or heavy downpour is possible. Our highest chance for rain will be before 9 AM. Rain will gradually taper off and slide east through the day. Some sunshine will blend in this afternoon, especially inland. Highs will return to near 80 but it will be windy, with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a few extra clouds along the coast. Winds will relax but it will be cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. We will finish the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s, and mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

An elongated low pressure system located near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms over much of the western Caribbean Sea. Further development, if any, should be slow to occur for the next couple of days due to interaction with the landmass of Central America. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development to occur over the northwestern Caribbean Sea while the system moves slowly northward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 24th

1872 Heavy Rain: 3.77″ Norfolk

