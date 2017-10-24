I-664 in Hampton closed due to tractor-trailer crash, fire

HAMPTON, Va. — Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident on I-664 in Hampton.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash is causing delays near the 0.6 mile marker at the I-664 and I-64 Interchange in the city of Hampton.
VDOT says all north and southbound traffic on I-664 is currently shutdown.
State Police have not given details as to how the crash happened, but say there are no injuries.
