Patient First to offer free Halloween candy X-ray screenings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Halloween is almost here, and as your kids go door-to-door collecting treats, Patient First wants to make sure they stay safe.

Patient First Neighborhood Medical Centers will offer free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy from October 27-31 from 6-9 p.m. The centers are offering this additional safety precaution while reminding parents to provide supervision since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.

Free safety blinkers will also be given out throughout the month of October. These blinking lights can help increase visibility and may be attached to a child’s Halloween costume. One will be given to each person while supplies last.

Patient First also shared five tips to ensure children have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

Doctors will also be available to discuss Halloween safety during the screenings.

Please visit www.patientfirst.com for more information.