Patient First to offer free Halloween candy X-ray screenings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Halloween is almost here, and as your kids go door-to-door collecting treats, Patient First wants to make sure they stay safe.
Patient First Neighborhood Medical Centers will offer free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy from October 27-31 from 6-9 p.m. The centers are offering this additional safety precaution while reminding parents to provide supervision since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.
Free safety blinkers will also be given out throughout the month of October. These blinking lights can help increase visibility and may be attached to a child’s Halloween costume. One will be given to each person while supplies last.
Patient First also shared five tips to ensure children have a fun and safe Halloween:
- Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them.
- Younger children should go with adults.
- If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening.
- Set a time for everyone to be home.
- Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.
Doctors will also be available to discuss Halloween safety during the screenings.
Please visit www.patientfirst.com for more information.