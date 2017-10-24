One hospitalized after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a structure fire in the 1200 block of Baker Road.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. to find a trailer in flames.

A male victim was rescued from the fire and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

