One hospitalized after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a structure fire in the 1200 block of Baker Road.
Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. to find a trailer in flames.
A male victim was rescued from the fire and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Firefighters called the fire under control at 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.
There is no further information.
36.883635 -76.183224