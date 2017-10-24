HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Imagine walking your dog on a leash like the law requires, when suddenly a loose dog comes running up to you. What would you do? We talk with two local experts including an animal control officer and the Norfolk SPCA about just that scenario.
Leash laws and protecting your pet from unleashed animals on Coast Live
-
Selecting the right leash for your dog and and a big pet adoption event on Coast Live
-
Rude pet owners being shamed on social media for not picking up after dogs
-
How your pet’s illness could put your mental health at risk
-
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Portsmouth
-
Tiger on the loose near Atlanta killed by police
-
-
Woman screams at veteran for bringing PTSD service dog in restaurant
-
Bacterial outbreak in 7 states linked to puppies from pet store chain, CDC says
-
Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight after telling crew about pet allergy
-
Raccoon captured in Portsmouth tests positive for rabies
-
Hampton approves new dog leash laws
-
-
Growing the makings of beer in your garden and preparing for fall plants on Coast Live
-
Dallas pet owners find glass-filled meat in backyards
-
Portsmouth Humane Society returns from Irma with rescue dogs