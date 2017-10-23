Stars of truTV’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ to perform at Scope Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – New York-based comedy troupe The Tenderloins, more commonly known as the stars of truTV’s hit series Impractical Jokers will perform at the Scope Arena on February 1 at 7:30 p.m.

, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. The fourth season premiere drew in more than two million viewers.

Tickets go on sale on October 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, please visit http://thetenderloins.com/ or http://ImpracticalJokers.com or www.sevenvenues.com.