Redskins set for pivotal primetime matchup with NFC East-leading Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Redskins will be walking wounded but ready for war when they step into Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. After injuring his ribs in their last Monday night outing in Kansas City, cornerback Josh Norman will miss his second straight game.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) can get off to their best start since their 2004 Super Bowl run.

Washington (3-2) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday Night Football, and put an end to the narrative that they can’t play in the primetime slot. The ‘Skins have lost 12 of their last 14 Monday night games.

Kirk Cousins, since taking the reigns of the Redskins offense, has yet to win on a Monday. “I would love to be 1-5 on Monday Night Football after Monday night,” said Cousins. “So that is certainly the goal and hopefully over the years we can get that record up. It’s prime time and we want to play well in a big game.”

Despite a subpar Monday night track record, the Redskins have had the Eagles number as of late, winning five of the last six. “It is going to be a heck of a game, as it always is against Philadelphia.”

The Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak to the Redskins in week one.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, running back Rob Kelley, and linebacker Mason Foster were notables listed as questionable but expected to go on Monday night.

Regardless of who takes the field, ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden says “We are not there yet, but we are a lot further along now than we were Week 1.”

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m.