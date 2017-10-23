Man critically injured in Virginia Beach auto-pedestrian crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1800 block of Independence Boulevard and the 900 block of Windsor Oaks Boulevard Monday night.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department say the adult male was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a Dodge pick-up truck. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene with the victim until police arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

The case is still active, and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next hour for the accident investigation. Police ask that people avoid the area.

The incident is under investigation by the department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

There is no further information.

