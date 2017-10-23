James City County Police respond to shooting in Toano apartment complex that left two men injured

TOANO, Va. – Two victims have been taken to local hospitals after a shooting in the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in the 7900 block of Sterling Ct. in Toano Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 9:23 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center. The second victim was taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital by ambulance before being medevaced to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Police are not releasing the extent of the victim’s injuries at this point. The investigation remains ongoing.

