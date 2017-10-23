Hampton Police arrest man in stolen vehicle investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation that took place on October 22.

Justin Michael Reason, 28, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Larceny Auto, one count of Driving while Revoked and one count of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

Around 3:30 a.m. on October 22, officers responded to the Wawa convenience store in the 5200 block of W. Mercury Boulevard for a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived at the scene, they came in contact with the victim, a 30-year-old Battery Park woman, who had entered the business and left the vehicle, a 2008 Acura sedan, running and unattended. When she returned to the parking lot, the victim discovered the vehicle no longer where she had parked it.

After being given a description of the vehicle, officers searched the area before finding it in the area of Rip Rap Road and North Armistead Avenue. They conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, where they were able to detain the person who was operating it.

Reason remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.