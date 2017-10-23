Hampton Police arrest juvenile in connection to vehicle larcenies; seeking additional suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Officers with the Hampton Police Division have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to a series of vehicle larcenies that took place in the 100 block of Willow Oaks Boulevard Monday.

At approximately 12:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area in response to a report of two suspects going through vehicles. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed two suspects going through a vehicle in the driveway of a residence.

Both suspects fled from the scene after officers tried to make contact; a short foot pursuit ensued. One of the suspects dropped a firearm shortly before he was apprehended by police without further incident. The other suspect was not found.

As a result of the investigation, the 17-year-old Hampton male has been apprehended and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile and three counts of Petit Larceny.

Police are still looking for the other suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in regards to this investigation. If you are aware of the identity and/or location of the other suspect involved, please contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime LIne by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES).