First Warning Forecast: Storms Move In Then Temps Drop

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain chances begin to climb as we head into overnight and early tomorrow morning as a cold front marches in. We will only sit at a 20% chance of rain this evening then it moves up to 40% overnight and a 60% chance by the morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with wind coming from the south at 15-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph in some spots.



These storms move out quickly, leaving us mostly dry by the afternoon with only a 30% chances of some leftover showers. By the evening clouds will begin to clear and rain will move out all together. Wind will continue to come from the south 15-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday starts off on a much nicer note. We will wake up dry in the mid to high 50s and will only warm into the 60s. Overnight we will drop into the 40s with a mostly clear sky.

We stay in the 60s and low 70s the rest of the week and rain chances stay slim until Sunday at only a 30% chance of rain.

Tonight: Clouds Building. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Storms & Windy AM. Clearing Afternoon. Highs in the high 70s. Wind: S 15-20 G: 30 mph