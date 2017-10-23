× Court date set for man accused of detonating bomb in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The man accused of bomb explosion in a Williamsburg parking lot was in court Monday morning.

30-year-old Stephen Powers of Gloucester, Virginia is charged with possession of using an explosive device and committing an act of terrorism.

Monday, a judge denied him bond and he was given a court appointed attorney.

Around 5p.m. Thursday, Williamsburg Police said Powers detonated a bomb along South Boundary Street and Francis Street near the city’s Merchant’s Square area.

This is right by the campus of the College of William and Mary.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the explosion.

Police, the FBI, and ATF worked into the afternoon on Friday trying to gather evidence at the scene.

Officials said this was an isolated incident and there is no indication that there is any additional threat to the public.

Powers is expected to be back in court on December 7th.