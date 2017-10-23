AMBER Alert issued for missing Chesterfield County 3-year-old

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. – The Chesterfield County Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing three-year-old boy Monday night.

Cayden Thomas Merchant was last seen at 9124 Germont Ave. in North Chesterfield, Virginia, around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Merchant is a black male who stands approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 29 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a white flannel button-up shirt with orange and gray stripes.

Police say Merchant is likely in the custody of James Benjamin King, 40, and is possibly riding in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828.

King is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and a short afro. King was last seen wearing a Deadpool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

Police believe King and Merchant may be headed to Petersburg.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts oft the child, the suspect and/or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

You can find complete information at www.vaamberalert.com.