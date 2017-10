Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We journey through the Deep South with the pioneers who fought discrimination and paved the way for the future. Adapted from real life accounts of the 1961 Freedom Rides,The Parchman Hour shares these struggles through music that ranges from Bob Dylan to spirituals.

The Parchman Hour:

Songs and Stories of the ’61 Freedom Riders

OCTOBER 25 - NOVEMBER 12

The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

vastage.org

Presented by The Virginia Stage Company