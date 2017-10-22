Hampton native Tyrod Taylor helps ‘bring the heat’ as Buffalo Bills win third straight

ORCHARD PARK, NY – In the Bills’ warmest October home game since 2011, Hampton native Tyrod Taylor helped bring the heat as Buffalo beats Tampa Bay 30-27 for its third straight victory.

Taylor, the former Virginia Tech standout, threw for a season-high 268 yards in the victory as well as engineering game-tying and game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. His 20 completions move him into sixth place on the Bills’ all-time completions list (616) passing Doug Flutie.

Taylor’s lone touchdown of the game was thrown to fellow Virginia Tech Hokie Logan Thomas – the first of his NFL career on just his second ever catch. Taylor now has a touchdown pass in 25 of the 34 games he’s started.

With an undefeated record at New Era Stadium, first year head coach Sean McDermott, a William & Mary alumnus, becomes the first head coach in Bills franchise history to win his first three home games.

With today’s win, Buffalo improved to 4-2 on the season and extended its home winning streak to 3 games – the club’s longest streak since winning its final four home contests in 2015.