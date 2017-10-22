Deputies looking for Gloucester County shooting suspect

GLOUCESTER, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday in the 8300 block of Guinea Road.

Deputies received a call about the shooting just before 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Mark Raymond Constantini Jr. He is charged with maiming and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

If you have any information on Constantini’s whereabouts, call GCSO at 804-693-3890 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Mr. Constantini was last seen leaving the residence in a Grey, 2017 Honda Civic Virginia Registration: XHW-6413. He is believed to be armed.