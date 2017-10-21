Two teens injured after falling out of car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating the scene of an accident that involved two teen males falling out of windows to a white Mazda sedan.

Officials say that a 15-year-old male was medivaced after being found unconscious in the road way at the scene. The other victim, a 19-year-old male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police responded to calls Saturday at 1:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Pelham Dr. and Stockton St.

According to police, a 17-year-old female was driving two male passengers when both fell out of the windows to the car, while making a left turn from Stockton St. onto Pelham Dr.

One of the male passengers was hanging out the passenger side window in the front seat, the other was hanging out one of the backseat windows of the Mazda. Both men were flung into the street when they were ejected from the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team at this time.

