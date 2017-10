VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Romano’s Macaroni Grill is thanking first responders with a meal on the house.

First responders will receive Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti for free through the month of October every time they visit.

The offer is valid for people with first responder credentials including firefighters, police officers and hospital medical staff who dine-in at any U.S. location.

Click here to find a Romano’s Macaroni Grill near you.