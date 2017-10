NORFOLK, Va. – Officials in Norfolk are looking for a male suspect that robbed a person outside a 7-Eleven on Sept. 28.

Police responded to the 1300 block of E. Brambleton Ave. around 5 a.m., assisting a 57-year-old man that was robbed at gun point while walking away form the convenience store.

The suspect fled the area after robbing the victim.

The victim was not injured during the encounter, say police.