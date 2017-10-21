Coast Guard searching for missing man in Accomack County

QUINBY, Va. – The Coast Guard, along with other agencies, are searching for a missing man southeast of Quinby, which is part Accomack County.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth received notification around 2:40 p.m. Friday that 36-year-old Will Judge of Baltimore, Maryland was missing.

He was last seen camping on Parramore Island near Quinby Inlet at about midnight Thursday by two other campers.

The three men used two kayaks to get to the island. Both kayaks are accounted for.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched and searched along with a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Wachapreague and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Chincoteague.

Virginia Marine Police searched with air and boat crews and Nature Conservatory crews searched on ATVs.

A Navy helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 and Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse also participated in the search.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, along with more Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Accomack County, and other crews are still searching Saturday.

“The Coast Guard and our partner agencies searched through the night and are searching again today,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads. “Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Mr. Judge during this difficult time.”